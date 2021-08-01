The YEP is proud to fly the flag on Yorkshire Day - YEP Comment
Today will see our proud county placed firmly in the spotlight to mark Yorkshire Day.
Standby for the usual stereotypes as undoubtedly flat caps, whippets and Yorkshire Puddings are rolled out by anyone who isn’t lucky enough to live here.
Such is the strength of pride right here in England’s biggest county that people consider themselves more Yorkshire than English, according to a new survey by The Yorkshire Society.
What is clear from the survey is identity is right at the heart of our county.
And we at the Yorkshire Evening Post are proud to fly the flag to champion our great county and its people.
Day in, day out we are privileged to feature the stories of those unsung heroes who make such a difference to the city we are honoured to serve.
For us, celebrating our rich community and identity isn’t just restricted to one single day.
We’re proud to fly the flag for Leeds each and every single day without a whippet in sight.
