The abuse of our MPs must simply stop - YEP Comment
It’s a stark admission from Andrea Jenkyns that reminds us all of the very real danger those who serve the public put themselves in just to simply do their job.
Today the Morley and Outwood MP tells the Yorkshire Evening Post of the multiple threats she has received both online and in person since she was first elected six years ago.
Among the shocking barrage of abuse were 70 emails from a single constituent - including one advising her that she buy a stab vest.
To say this is alarming and concerning is an understatement.
While different people have opposing views on the political spectrum this is a line that must not be crossed.
MPs work hard to serve the communities that have made their voices heard at the ballot box.
And in light of the tragic death of Sir David Amess last week the issue of safety once again raises its head.
Those who serve the public have a right to feel safe as they simply go about their job.
