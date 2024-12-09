Study reveals Leeds as the city that never sleeps

Leeds scored relatively highly in the survey

Whether you want to dance until dawn or grab a late-night sweet treat, some cities are famously known as ‘cities that never sleep.’ But which European destinations truly embody the 24-hour lifestyle?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sleep experts at MattressNextDay have identified Europe’s best 24-hour cities by analyzing factors such as the number of late-night events, dance clubs, party search volume, public transport availability, and the quality of facilities like hotels and restaurants.

Surprisingly, Leeds listed in the top 50, ranking at a cool 26. The city ranked well for a variety of factors; Safety Score - 55.42 Parties Search Volume - 2,540 Late night events - 153 Dance clubs - 6 Public transport - 2.38 4* Hotels - 41.5 4* Restaurants - 60.9 Total score - 32.56

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bustling nightlife and vibrant areas often increase noise, making falling asleep harder. Martin Seeley, CEO and Senior Sleep Expert at MattressNextDay has shared his top sleep hacks for drifting off in noisy environments to tackle this.

Ranking first is the world-renowned party capital, Ibiza. Known for its hedonistic beach parties and legendary clubs like Ushuaia and Pacha, it’s no surprise that the island sees 823,500 annual searches for parties. With 56 live events currently listed and some of the world’s best DJs performing regularly, it’s a haven for partygoers. The island also offers plenty of culinary delights, featuring Mediterranean specialties like paella and fresh seafood.

Prague secures second place, earning its title as “Europe’s thumping new heart for nightlife.” The city boasts 119 live events, 62 dance clubs, and a mix of unique venues such as Duplex, a multi-floor super club, and Swim, a former swimming pool turned nightclub. Its affordability, with public transport tickets costing just €1.18, ensures visitors can save on travel and splurge on food and drinks.

Belgrade, in third place, is a nightlife gem, especially famous for its splavs—floating river clubs that come alive in the summer. During colder months, the city still delivers with 21 clubs. Its affordability and a high percentage of highly rated restaurants make it a must-visit destination for food and nightlife enthusiasts alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rounding out the top five are Budapest and Budapest. Madrid’s nightlife is as diverse as it is lively, with 247 late-night events and 81 dance clubs. From tapas bars to energetic discos, the Spanish capital offers something for everyone at your party. Budapest for its unique ruin bars in the Jewish Quarter, where historical buildings have been repurposed into eclectic and vibrant venues. Affordable food and transport add to Budapest’s charm for night owls.

Top tips for sleeping in a noisy area

One of the most frustrating feelings when you’re trying to sleep is being interrupted by noisy neighbours or loud sounds outside. It’s tough to block the distractions out and switch your brain off for a comfortable night in bed; with this in mind Martin Seeley, CEO, and Senior Sleep expert at MattressNextDay has revealed his top tips for sleeping in noisy neighbourhoods.

1. Rearrange your room to block out noise

While it may seem drastic, Martin says to “consider moving your bed further away from any sources of noise like windows or thin walls. You could also put up heavy, sound-blocking curtains to make sure fewer interruptions drift in through your windows at night.”

2. Wear earplugs

If you’re looking for a quick and easy solution to noise issues, Martin suggests “looking into buying some earplugs to block out any unwanted sounds at night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s a range of plugs available to buy, ranging from cheaper disposable pairs to high-tech reusable ones if you’re looking to invest long-term in your sleep quality.”

3. Try using white noise

“Ambient noise can help mask any unwanted interruptions, and it’s much easier to filter out when trying to get to sleep. There are a number of apps and devices that can play ambient sounds to help you get a better night’s sleep, with many offerings of other sounds such as rain or waves. It’s a matter of personal preference on what sounds work best for your sleep habits, so get out there and start researching what fits you.”

Martin continues, “Creating a comfortable and supportive sleep environment is essential, especially in noisy areas. A high-quality mattress and bed setup can make a world of difference by minimising pressure points and promoting relaxation, helping you fall and stay asleep even when external noise levels are high. Your bed should be a sanctuary that insulates you from the chaos outside.”

For more information, please visit: