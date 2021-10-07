Stop leaving some of our city's poorest families behind - YEP Says
for thousands of families across the city the £20 uplift in Universal Credit has been nothing short of a lifeline as they struggle to keep their heads above water.
New figures reveal the Government’s axing of the pandemic-inspired benefits boost will see more than 70,000 people in Leeds lose around £1,000 a year.
And our city’s foodbanks are worried about the soaring number of people who will be forced to choose between heating and eating.
Read More
They are branding it worse than a double punch.
The cut in benefits comes against the backdrop of a rise in the cost of living as well as a looming National Insure hike for millions of workers in April to fund a £12billion annual investment in health and social care.
It comes just a day after the Prime Minister spoke about the need to level up during the Conservative Party Conference.
But how can our city truly level up when the poorest are going to be left behind once again?
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe