Spare a thought for 'frustrated' Yorkshire Blood Bike volunteers at the petrol pumps - YEP comment
Despite all the very many warnings not to panic buy petrol, the queues at the pumps proved otherwise.
The Prime Minister has once again urged motorists to go about their business in the normal way as he hopes the situation on filling station forecourts is “stabilising”.
But spare a thought for those emergency volunteer workers who have been on a desperate search for fuel to carry out vital deliveries.
Yorkshire Blood Bike volunteers have been left frustrated as they trawled the forecourts ahead of their 12-hour shifts.
The Whiteknights is a charity that delivers Blood and samples out of hours for the NHS.
A rider averages around 100 miles a night delivering across Yorkshire – with the Leeds-based riders often travelling from the city to a new state-of-the- art transplant centre in Barnsley during night shifts.
Our emergency volunteer workers need all the support they can get to help their lifesaving work.
