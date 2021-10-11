Should firework sales in Leeds be restricted to licensed events? 10 things you said

People over 18 can only buy fireworks from registered sellers for private use on October 15-November 10, December 26-December 31 and three days before Diwali and Chinese New Year.

As the date to buy fireworks for private use approaches on Friday, we asked YEP readers whether the sale of fireworks should be restricted to licensed events.

Here's what you had to say...

Jennifer Dutton: "There needs to be more concentration on the sale of fireworks illegally and to those under age!"

Peter Murphy: "No just restrict the sale to the week around bonfire night and new year, be more stringent in their sale - i.e. don’t sell them to under 18s, and stop selling the over loud ones. Better regulation rather than banning them."

Brian Craig Hartley: "The true cost and misery of anti social behaviour to the public, animals and property by misuse of fireworks must be astronomical given the emergency services involvement. They should only be made available to organised licensed public events. At the moment they go off randomly all year round and even in the day at times."

Paul Ratcliffe: "Banned altogether"

Harry Evers: "YES! Licensed events only, with a named person responsible."

Peter Banks: "No, but not on sale until 2nd of November and then only to over 18s. Cut back on loud explosive ones and sell more display ones."

Maureen Best: "Yes definitely, my dog hates fireworks is so frightened"

Dom Hopson: "No. Not at all. Just be responsible with them."

Kiran Parmar: "Maybe just up the age limit to purchase from shops."

John Gelley: "Yes, without a doubt."