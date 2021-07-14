Shocking new figures shine light on domestic violence in Leeds - YEP Comment

New figures show that between April and September 2020 in Leeds, there was a weekly average of 452 domestic incidents reported to the police. Pic: AdobeStock

These are the chilling words from a stark report to council chiefs laying bare the impact that domestic violence has had on the most vulnerable people in our city.

For many of us, our homes have been our sanctuary while we were forced to endure extended lockdowns.

But for others the one place where they should feel safe and secure is instead the complete opposite.

New figures show that between April and September 2020 in Leeds there was a weekly average of 452 domestic incidents reported to the police, with 97 calls made to the Leeds Domestic Violence Service.

And as we approach the return to a new ‘normal’ with Freedom Day on the horizon, this will have an entirely different meaning for those living under the fear of domestic violence.

We just need to ensure that the right support is on offer to help.

