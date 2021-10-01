Sarah Everard's legacy must live on in safer streets - YEP Says
The heartbreaking details that have emerged following the tragic death of Sarah Everard are too cruel for words.
A young life snubbed out at the hands of a police officer – a man she should have been able to trust without question.
And as Wayne Couzens was handed a whole life sentence for the killing yesterday, demands were made for urgent action to restore the confidence of women in the police.
The calls also come against a backdrop of concerns in how the criminal justice system addresses what is being described as an epidemic of violence against women and girls.
Sadly this is not the only incident where the safety of women and girls is in question.
Fundamentally there is a real need for societal change when it comes to tackling gender-based violence.
Every single person, regardless of age or gender, should feel safe on the streets of Leeds.
And as the dark nights begin to draw in we have a collective responsibility to all play our part to make our streets feel safer.
