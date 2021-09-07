£5m MND centre in Leeds would be fitting legacy for Rob Burrow - YEP Comment
Rob Burrow’s tragic motor neurone disease (MND) diagnosis captured the attention of the nation.
But his battling spirit and desire to raise awareness and funds to further research into MND, all while fighting the disease, has been truly inspiring.
Now the Leeds Rhinos legend is helping to spearhead a campaign to build a new state-of-the-art centre that aims to improve care for patients in Leeds.
“For carers of those with MND it is important to know that their loved ones are in the best possible place,” Rob said of his hopes for the new centre.
We are certain that the generous people of this city, and beyond, will throw their weight behind this fantastic plan that could improve care for so many patients and families.
It will serve as yet another lasting legacy of Rob’s incredible fundraising.