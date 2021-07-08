Pressure on Leeds hospitals serves as stark warning - YEP Comment

The juggling act continues for our health service. Pic: Adobestock

But the warning issued by Leeds Teaching Hospitals Trust in a leaked email serves as a stark reminder that we are not out of the woods yet as we start to plot a return to a sense of ‘normality’.

Cancer patients in the city are facing having their surgeries cancelled because the city’s hospitals are “overwhelmed” with coronavirus patients.

The email, sent to senior doctors at the Trust, said that hospitals have seen a “marked increase” in Covid admission and that two of the Covid wards are now full, it has been reported.

And so the juggling act continues for our health service, as they work incredibly hard to meet the demand on services.

What is clear is that testing times continue to lay ahead in the weeks and months to come as the impact of the virus continues to place demands on the NHS.

A message from the Editor: