West Yorkshire mayor Tracy Brabin welcomed the news but said further details are needed on whether the funding package will allow development work to begin on a long-awaited mass transit system for Leeds.

Here's what you had to say...

Stephen Brook: "Just more excuses to have 365 days a year of closed roads and permanent road works."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is to announce plans to hand West Yorkshire £830m to help develop its integrated transport system.

Usman Hussain: "They tried it years ago and nothing became of it. It would help Leeds massively but probably be over budget by a couple of £100 million."

Rosemary Hughes: "We don't need the new electric buses on the 28 service - it misses so often that it is virtually an emission free service already."

Ian Anthony Martin: "Don't make the same mistake and try to cram it into the A660. This killed the last tram project, and the tolleybus, too."

Sarah Beye: "Now where have I heard this before, but never happened."

Michael Boyes: "I was feeling a bit down, but when I read it, it really made me laugh. I gave up telling fairy stories to my children years ago!"

Mike Mooney: "When I first moved from Birmingham to Leeds, they were talking about starting work on a new tram system. That was 1972."

Ants Arnott: "How about investing in housing instead? You know.. seeing as it's just getting worse for well over 20 years now."

Lisa Nichols: "Won’t get any it will all go to Manchester as always."