Plans for a tram system in West Yorkshire could be developed with £830m Government funding - 10 things you said

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is to announce plans to hand West Yorkshire £830m to help develop its integrated transport system.

By Tony Gardner
Sunday, 24th October 2021, 4:45 pm

West Yorkshire mayor Tracy Brabin welcomed the news but said further details are needed on whether the funding package will allow development work to begin on a long-awaited mass transit system for Leeds.

Here's what you had to say...

Stephen Brook: "Just more excuses to have 365 days a year of closed roads and permanent road works."

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is to announce plans to hand West Yorkshire £830m to help develop its integrated transport system.

Usman Hussain: "They tried it years ago and nothing became of it. It would help Leeds massively but probably be over budget by a couple of £100 million."

Rosemary Hughes: "We don't need the new electric buses on the 28 service - it misses so often that it is virtually an emission free service already."

Ian Anthony Martin: "Don't make the same mistake and try to cram it into the A660. This killed the last tram project, and the tolleybus, too."

Sarah Beye: "Now where have I heard this before, but never happened."

Michael Boyes: "I was feeling a bit down, but when I read it, it really made me laugh. I gave up telling fairy stories to my children years ago!"

Mike Mooney: "When I first moved from Birmingham to Leeds, they were talking about starting work on a new tram system. That was 1972."

Ants Arnott: "How about investing in housing instead? You know.. seeing as it's just getting worse for well over 20 years now."

Lisa Nichols: "Won’t get any it will all go to Manchester as always."

Dave Potts: "With all due respect, they need to focus on the entire West Yorkshire area. For example if I want to travel from Leeds to Pontefract, I can do the trip in about 23 minutes by car, I am warm can listen to my choice of music. If I go my bus, it takes 1 hour and 12 minutes, given that choice which do you think I am going to choose?"

Rishi SunakWest YorkshireLeedsTracy Brabin