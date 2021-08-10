Our students' efforts deserve to be celebrated - YEP Comment

Students will be collecting their A-level results to find out their next steps in life. Pic: Chris Ison/PA Wire

And they should quite rightly celebrate that sense of pride and achievement having come through two years of disruption in the midst of the pandemic.

They have endured the trials and tribulations of grappling with remote learning and exam cancellations at a crucial crossroads in their lives.

And they are not going to be alone - the ripples of this unprecedented crisis will continue to be felt for years to come as it reverberates across the entire education sector.

Today’s warning on the front page serves as a reminder of the deep-rooted inequality that has only been widened by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Young people do not need any further barriers to being able to shine and reach their full potential.

So today we are going to celebrate the resilience they have demonstrated in the face of adversity as they look to map out what their future holds for them now.