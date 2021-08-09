Olympics showed city can harness power of sport to inspire - YEP Comment

Great Britain's Alex Yee, Georgia Taylor-Brown Jessica Learmonth and Jonathan Brownlee on the podium with the gold medal for the Triathlon Mixed Relay Pic:AP Photo/Francisco Seco

And this year’s Olympic Games - staged in the midst of a pandemic - proved to be the ultimate tonic we all needed.

Today we celebrate our city’s fantastic Olympians for their dedication and determination to thrive.

Great Britain won a total of 65 medals in this year’s Olympics, with 22 gold, 21 silver and 22 bronze.

Leeds Beckett University alone has had 18 athletes compete, alongside sportsmen and women who grew up in the city.

Behind each one is a team of coaches, clubs, families and supporters that have championed their talents from grassroots upwards.

And now coaches hope these athletes, who grace our front page, and their inspirational efforts will inspire the next generation of sporting stars and attract the very best talent to the city.

Harnessing the power of sport to inspire and promote positivity is the ultimate prize to come out of this incredible against the odds summer of sport.