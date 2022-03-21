Northern train timetable cuts from Leeds to Harrogate, York and Wakefield unacceptable - Laura Collins, YEP Editor
We are all too aware of the transport challenges facing Leeds.
Getting from one side of the city to another with ease is a challenge at the best of times.
And as the city continues to recover from the impact of repeated lockdowns we are now seeing the return of people to our city centre.
Let’s not forget those travelling are repeatedly urged to ditch their cars and make use of our public transport.
So it seems like an odd decision that Northern has announced that its next round of timetable changes are set to see reductions on some of our city’s busiest commuter lines.
How will that help our city centre to bounce back if people are struggling to travel in?
Northern says it is in response to demand but this feels short-sighted at a time when public confidence is starting to grow as people start to discover their new “normal”.
It looks like our transport headache is going to get much worse.
