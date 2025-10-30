‘Never did I think I would add lentils to the shopping list’: Danny Malin

Danny Mei Lan Malin
By Danny Mei Lan Malin

Columnist

Published 30th Oct 2025, 11:30 GMT
Danny Malin column: ‘Never did I think I would add lentils to the shopping list’

I love Autumnal dishes from hearty meaty stews to pumpkin pie and apple crumble with custard.

Never did I think I would be adding lentils to our autumn shopping list until I tried Stephanie Moon’s Pumpkin Dhal at Farmer Copley’s.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We go every year for their pumpkin festival and we always make a stop at the Moo Cafe. They have seasonal specials such as Yorkshire beef and pumpkin stew and pumpkin spice French toast.

Check out Danny’s You Tube channel

I first met Stephanie Moon at YEP’s Oliver Awards as she was a fellow judge so I had to try her Pumpkin Dahl, but I won’t lie I wasn’t excited about lentils. Fortunately, my wife is a vegetarian, so she was ordering that dish anyway.

I ordered the hog roast off the main menu with chips and gravy and a pumpkin spice latte.

Danny Malin

It was huge and came with crackling in a huge white bread cake from Gilchrist's Bakery in Leeds. The pork was succulent and perfectly paired with the home-made apple sauce. It was the best hog roast I’ve ever had. That’s what I love about farm shops and cafes, they use top-quality produce.

Cannon Hall Farm pies for example are the best of the best.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

I also dipped into my wife’s Dahl and naan bread. Wow. I never thought I’d enjoy lentils, but the flavours popped in my mouth.

We had intended to order desserts but we were stuffed. I think I’ll have to return to try their pumpkin pie.

Related topics:Danny MalinYorkshireLeedsAutumn
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice