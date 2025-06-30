Navigating school holidays as a separated family

For many families, the summer holidays are a time for excitement, rest, and a welcome break. However, this time of year can be stressful for separated or divorced parents.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Disagreements and uncertainty over holiday arrangements can grow into bigger issues, bringing added stress and worry to the parents and upsetting the children involved if agreements are not handled appropriately.

At Ramsdens Solicitors, our family law team offers practical tips to help parents plan, reduce conflict, and ensure the children remain at the centre.

Where should you start?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Ward

The initial approach should always be communication to see if a plan can be agreed upon and with which everyone is happy.

When separated parents start with clear and early communication, everyone involved is given the chance to enjoy the summer break without undue stress. By talking openly about plans, travel dates, and each other's expectations, former partners can reduce any anxiety and negative feelings that might occur during these situations.

This approach is often favoured when dealing with courts as it shows that both parents are acting responsibly and seeking to avoid conflict that could cause distress to the child.

However, reaching an agreement that everyone is happy with can be difficult, so the most efficient and effective solution can sometimes be to split everything evenly.

A 50/50 split

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When a 50/50 split is chosen, it's key for each parent to provide similar routines, support, and consistency for the children. This reduces the feeling that the child must choose between home and parents. Courts look for a balanced schedule to signal that both parents recognise the other's equal parental status, creating a strong sense of stability and belonging in both families.

When parents separate, it can be a difficult time for the children involved. Try to create a simple plan that can be implemented quickly and always keep their thoughts and feelings in mind – with their wellbeing at the heart of every decision.

Your child’s best interests

Under the Children Act 1989, courts consider the child's best interests in all decisions regarding the child's arrangements, which must prioritise the child's welfare.

Also, it's important to remember that holidays are essential in a child's life and often form some of their most precious memories. With any recurring event throughout your child's life, such as the summer holidays and Christmas, it may be good to plan for arrangements, agree on them well ahead of time, and ensure they are followed to help create a sense of stability and security.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an ideal world, communication would be the first and only step, but we know this isn't always possible. If a non-court agreement is unsuccessful, it may be time to consider a legal route.

For expert legal advice on arrangements for children or divorces and separation advice, contact the Ramsdens Family Law team on 08000 147720 or email [email protected].

By Sarah Ward, Partner and Head of Family Law at Ramsdens Solicitors