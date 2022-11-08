A National Grid scheme has launched which will offer participants a financial reward if they are able to reduce their energy consumption during peak hours.

That would mean not using large appliances such as ovens, washing machines and dishwashers between the hours of 4-7pm.

Ofgem approved the scheme which has been named the Demand Flexibility Service in the hopes that two gigawatts of power could be saved in case of potential blackouts this winter.

The new scheme has already begun and is asking households to reduce their energy consumption during peak hours.

The scheme will initially run across 12 days between November 2022 and March 2023, with the first date already passed (November 1).

Who is eligible for the scheme?

Households who take part could receive up to £100 in compensation but not everyone is eligible.

To take part in the scheme households must have a smart meter installed and their energy supplier must have contacted them to join.

Smart meters are required as the National Grid will be monitoring energy usage every half an hour during the test.

Participants must also be available the day prior to the test to inform their energy suppliers that they can or cannot take part as well as be able to provide previous meter data which energy reduction can be proved off.

There is not currently an avenue to self refer to this new scheme but energy suppliers are reaching out to customers who they think would be a good fit.

Large appliances such as washing machines will have to be used outside of peak hours.

Some readers pointed out that the scheme is not friendly towards customers who have small children or who take care of the elderly.

Louise Othick said: “I’m a childminder and it is absolutely impossible for me to not use power between 4pm and 7pm.

“The kids need to be warm and I need to cook them a meal.

“It is not safe to sit by candlelight with toddlers.”

Maxine Martin agreed, she wrote: “How is any family meant to do that, kids are home from three and there is dinner to cook and baths to heat.

“Why not do it between 10am and 1pm?”

Katja Thomas commented: “So now we’re not just sitting in the cold we can’t have a warm dinner either. Just brilliant.”

Amy Jade said: “This is the busiest time of the day for most people, especially people with children.”

However some people are up for the challenge of reducing their energy consumption.

Ian Bennett wrote: “I’m up for that, I don’t really use much around those hours anyway. Bring it on.”

Lesley Thompson is also on board, she said: “Yes I would do it. Well I would try.”

Many readers pointed out that the scheme is only available to those who have smart meters.

Only 14 million homes in the UK currently have them installed, which is less than half.

Pamela Shoesmith said: “Great if you have a smart meter but loads don’t so it is pointless.”

