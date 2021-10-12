London-style 'Oyster cards' won't fix transport gridlock in Leeds - YEP Comment
It is all well and good setting our ambitions as a city high - we should absolutely be striving for the best.
But council chiefs also need a reality check when it comes to outlining their ambition for a transport revolution for Leeds.
On the wish-list of items for our city’s long-term transport plans are a new mobile phone app or London-style ‘Oyster card’ system.
It comes as part of a strategy outlined for the next decade aimed at getting more people to use public transport, and turn Leeds into a city where “nobody needs a car”.
The main aims of the strategy list getting funding to finally create a mass transit system, as well as more than doubling public transport numbers over the next decade.
But we absolutely need to focus on the here and now - many of us struggle to get from one side of the city to the other already.
A new ‘Oyster card’ system is hardly going to fix the big issue of how do we unlock the gridlock once and for all - we’re still struggling to get moving.
