London-style 'Oyster cards' won't fix transport gridlock in Leeds - YEP Comment

It comes as part of a strategy outlined for the next decade aimed at getting more people to use public transport. Pic: Shutterstock

But council chiefs also need a reality check when it comes to outlining their ambition for a transport revolution for Leeds.

On the wish-list of items for our city’s long-term transport plans are a new mobile phone app or London-style ‘Oyster card’ system.

The main aims of the strategy list getting funding to finally create a mass transit system, as well as more than doubling public transport numbers over the next decade.

But we absolutely need to focus on the here and now - many of us struggle to get from one side of the city to the other already.

A new ‘Oyster card’ system is hardly going to fix the big issue of how do we unlock the gridlock once and for all - we’re still struggling to get moving.