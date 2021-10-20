Death of Sir David Amess MP will unite us - YEP Letters

THIS is not a moment for us to fuel hatred and division but a time when all British communities should and will unite against the death of Sir David Amess MP while serving his constituents.

We must not let this undermine our democracy and the values we hold.

Whatever our belief, background or creed, we should be united as one community rejecting intolerance and violence which has no place in our society.

Sir David Amess was killed in his constituency last week. Picture: Getty Images.

So many lives have been given over the last century precisely to defend and