Death of Sir David Amess MP will unite us - YEP Letters
Imam Qari Asim MBE, Chair of Mosques & Imams National Advisory Board (MINAB), Leeds
Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 4:46 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 4:48 pm
THIS is not a moment for us to fuel hatred and division but a time when all British communities should and will unite against the death of Sir David Amess MP while serving his constituents.
We must not let this undermine our democracy and the values we hold.
Whatever our belief, background or creed, we should be united as one community rejecting intolerance and violence which has no place in our society.
So many lives have been given over the last century precisely to defend and
protect our freedoms and way of life.