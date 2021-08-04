But regulars at the Old Red Lion in Whinmoor are fighting back, as dozens have written letters of support for the landlord and landlady.

They say the venue is a lifeline for some living in the area, with one regular claiming the clientèle are “like a family”.

The Old Red Lion in Whinmoor is at risk of losing its licence. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Here's what you had to say about...

Joyce Mcclelland: "The landlord and landlady have done their best in that pub. Can’t help what goes off outside. Leave it open."

Steph Reynolds: "The pub has always been lovely when I’ve been in. My family members go regularly and have never had any issues."

Melanie Hindley: "Such a shame. The landlord has tried to make it a nice pub . A few as usual spoil it for the rest."

Kris Brown: "Used to drink here as a young lad. Always needed to be careful what you said and to who, but never this bad."

Tony Craven: "I used to go when it had a restaurant and had a great Sunday lunch. Them days have gone."

Chris Howley: "Better management and policing resources and it won’t be an issue."

Kathleen Walpole: "Used to be a lovely place to go for a meal. Shame it ends up like this."

Lee Lifeson-Peart: "Used to be a cracking pint back in the day."

Helen Yardley: "Close one pub, it’ll just go on to another pub."

Andy Wakefield: "Get bouncer and up-to-date CCTV in as part of their licence. Job done."

