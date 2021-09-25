Leeds protest shows power of young voices on climate change - YEP Comment

The demonstration was held in Leeds City Centre yesterday.

And, as a result, our young people can feel overlooked in contributing to the biggest political debates.

But yesterday our city’s youths made their voices heard loud and clear as they gathered to demonstrate against climate change and racial injustice.

The protest was being held in response to the ‘code red for humanity’ - the latest warning from the United Nations’ IPCC report showing intensified climate breakdown - and the global struggle for racial justice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We must remember those voices are strong, powerful and enhance the debate, with one student warning how they are “terrified” for the future.

In just a matter of weeks, global leaders are set to meet at the vital Cop26 climate summit and they must listen loud and clear to all these voices.

Action is needed rather than more hot air and bluster from the corridors of power.