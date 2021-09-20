Leeds food bank access statistic is shaming for Government - YEP Comment

Jason Williams prepares one of the delivery trucks at Fare Share in Holbeck. Picture:Jonathan Gawthorpe.

A total of 61,137 referrals were made for access to a food bank in Leeds between April 2020 and March 2021.

Organisers say the rise - of almost 50 per cent compared to the previous year - was brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, which stretched families who were already struggling to breaking point.

And he is absolutely right.

These statistics shame the Government.

This is not a clerical error or the odd family.

More than 61,000 referrals were made for those in desperate need of food.

The debate has been brought into focus over the last year by England footballer Marcus Rashford, who has lobbied the Government to improve support.

Vulnerable families face a further hit if the planned cut to the Universal Credit uplift takes place later this year.

This is not someone else’s problem.