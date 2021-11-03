Leeds cannot afford to lag behind with public transport - YEP Comment
It will come as no surprise that Leeds’ public transport system is one of the worst performing in the entire country.
New research from the Centre for Cities shows just 38 per cent of people can reach the city centre by public transport in under 30 minutes.
The city ranks in the bottom three of the UK’s biggest, outside of London for speed of city centre commutes.
But despite billions of pounds pledged by the Government to level up on urban transport it barely scratches the surface.
Paul Swinney, Centre for Cities Director of Policy and Research, has warned that the boost will not be enough. And he’s right - we know just how tough it is to get from one side of the city to another.
Let’s not forget that Leeds still continues to be the biggest city in Western Europe without a tram or mass transit system.
How much longer can our city afford to lag behind when it comes to connectivity?
We just want to get from one side of Leeds to another with ease - is that just too much to ask?
