Leeds bus passengers need confidence that services will be on time - YEP Comment
West Yorkshire Combined Authority has launched its new Leeds Core Bus Network in an effort to help people navigate our city’s buses with ease.
Their plans include new colour-coded bus lines and maps to help passenger navigation.
The authority is also planning to transform the “look and feel” of bus stop infrastructure to help make journey planning “much simpler”.
It claims the Core Bus Network is made up of 18 bus lines for services that run every 15 minutes or quicker.
But, quite frankly, we all know that it’s going to take more than just a lick of paint to improve our city’s creaking public transport network.
As our city starts to recover from the pandemic and more people take to the bus network, as they begin venturing back into the city centre, a few fancy signs and a “colour-coded” service simply isn’t going to be enough.
Passengers must have the confidence that their services are going to turn up on time - if at all.