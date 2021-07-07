Leeds bursting with pride for Leeds Rhinos legends -YEP Comment

Today the Motor Neurone Disease Association also named Rob and his teammate Kevin Sinfield patrons of the charity.

Today has been declared Rob Burrow Day to celebrate the Leeds Rhinos legend’s achievements on the pitch and inspirational efforts off it to raise money and awareness in the battle against Motor Neurone Disease.

And what better way to pay tribute than to have the seventh day of the seventh month to honour the man who wore the number seven shirt himself.

Association also named Rob and his teammate Kevin Sinfield patrons of the charity.

And Sir Kev certainly isn’t putting his feet up - instead he is running a marathon to continue to raise awareness.

The pals have captured the hearts of the nation with their commitment and dedication to supporting the fight against MND after Rob’s crushing diagnosis.

After all, we’re Leeds and we’re proud of you both!

