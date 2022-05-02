We want absolutely everyone in Leeds to be part of Leeds 2023 - across every area, in every street, in every home in the city.

With just over six months to go until 2023, the Leeds 2023 team is heading out on a series of roadshows to give the people of Leeds a taste of what they can expect from their year of culture.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee Brennan is head of creative learning and engagement at Leeds 2023.

We’re running a roadshow in each of the 33 wards in Leeds over the next few months. The first one is taking place on May 12 at Archive in Kirkstall, and I can’t wait to get started.

Everyone is invited to the roadshows, whether you want to know more about what’s on during 2023, are an artist looking to get involved, or a local business wondering how you can be part of Leeds 2023. We’ll be there to answer all your questions and show you just how transformative the year is going to be.

Our team will explain what Leeds 2023 is all about, and our team of producers will tell you about some of the incredible events that’ll be happening - not only in the city centre but all communities in Leeds. You’ll also be able to find out about how you can get involved in making Leeds 2023 happen and sign up as a volunteer.

Each roadshow will be a celebration of the unique community that it’s taking place in. You’ll be able to see some exceptional work from local artists, there’ll be live performances, and you’ll get to enjoy food and drink made by community organisations.

We’ll also be showing a very special film that’s been a year in the making, produced by multi-award winning writer Rommi Smith and director Ndrika Anyika. It fuses original poetry, voices and music to celebrate the diversity of all the languages spoken in Leeds. It’s wonderful and I can’t wait for everyone to see it.

The roadshows are all about communities feeling proud of the culture that’s right on their doorstep as well as excited about what’s going to happen next year.

We want to hear stories from your community which you think we should be sharing at Leeds 2023. Come and speak to our marketing team at your local roadshow and let us know how we can be talking about what’s going on in your area.

Leeds 2023 really is for everyone in the city and it's going to be extraordinary. Visit leeds2023.co.uk to find out more about the roadshow dates nearest to you.