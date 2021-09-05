Gill Crawshaw, one of 20 recently-commissioned early stage projects by LEEDS 2023.

Right now at LEEDS 2023 we’re planning the Year of Culture programme.

Alongside the development of 12 signature projects, we’re getting ready to announce a series of new commissions that will help local artists develop their ideas for 2023.

We’re also working with all kinds of artists, including photographers, theatre makers and musicians, in partnership with community organisations and people across the city as part of our

‘My World, My City, My Neighbourhood’ project.

I think of my job as a kind of translator.

One of my favourite parts of my job is seeing the look on an audience member’s face as I explain and they understand the point of what they see in front of them, as they realise what the artist is trying to say.

Whether they agree with it, or even like it, or not is a different matter.

I don’t consider my life in Leeds to have started with when I arrived from Brighton to study Theatre and Performance at the University of Leeds, it really began when I finished my course and started working as a Young Producer for Compass Live Art Festival in 2014.

As an event that takes place in public spaces across the city, I had to get to know my way around quickly in order to best help artists create their work in the perfect part of the city to show it.

Now I think my Mastermind specialist subject would be Leeds, I’m so passionate about the city!

LEEDS 2023 is going to be a catalyst in so many ways, but mostly it’s the opportunities to get involved that will make a difference.

I think all the time about what LEEDS 2023 will mean for young people in Leeds, what impact a year of culture will make on them.

It will showcase how transformational culture can be, empowering them to see a creative future they may not have previously considered and maybe even see their hobby as something more, something to be proud of.

‘Art’ and ‘culture’ can often seem intimidating and ‘not for me’ but what I hope LEEDS 2023 will show is that there IS something for everyone.

Creative people are not just conventional artists; they are cooks and sports players, crafters and writers, local historians and community group leaders.

We want to celebrate those people who look at Leeds and life in a different way, to shine a light on their genuine creativity and talent.

There’s still room to get involved in LEEDS 2023.

We’re announcing new opportunities all the time and are always looking for fresh voices to come forward and share ideas that celebrate our city region.