Danny Malin's back with a new show | Danny Malin

I’m bringing the table back but this time with two chairs, reveals Danny.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since leaving Rate My Takeaway everyone has been asking me about my table and chair.

For those who haven’t seen my videos I’m known for reviewing takeaways sat on my camping table and chair outside the takeaway. This was a natural idea of mine as I didn’t enjoy filming and eating stood up next to my old car. Instead I decided to use my old camping table and chair which were in my garden shed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’m starting up a new super channel with my mate Gary Eats called, simply, Danny and Gary Danny Malin

I’ve been continuing vlogging on our family channel Mr and Mrs Yorkshire since leaving RMT where I do eat out with the family. People love to see that side of me but everyone has been saying they’re missing my table and chair.

Well I confirmed exclusively to Yorkshire Evening Post this week that I’m starting up a new super channel with my mate Gary Eats called, simply, Danny and Gary. We will be dining out, sitting in restaurants, hotels, food courts and when out reviewing takeaways my new table and two chairs will be making an appearance.

I’ve already started filming this week, and what I’ve loved is that I’ve been able to challenge my tastebuds trying everything from Michelin star restaurants to hotels and greasy spoons. I’m excited for the new channel because I’ll be able to share my passion and knowledge of food.

It’ll be an intense month of filming for the new channel but I can’t wait for the challenge and I’ll still be vlogging with the family when I’m in Yorkshire too on Mr and Mrs Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’ll also be bringing Gary up north to film some of the best places up here. It will be good to be able to have someone else to bounce off but also I’m sure we will have a few conflicting opinions.

Subscribe to Danny and Gary: https://www.youtube.com/@DannyGaryYouTube

Subscribe to Mr and Mrs Yorkshire: https://www.youtube.com/@MrandMrsYorkshire