Government must provide a lifeline for our NHS - YEP Comment
Our treasured national health service has never been under so much pressure.
Today a leading Leeds GP warns that delivering high-quality care is becoming “increasingly difficult” amid growing concerns over mounting pressure on GP services.
Dr Richard Vautrey, a Leeds GP and chairman of the British Medical Association’s General Practitioners’ Committee, added his voice to fears over stretched health services and rising demands for GPs.
His warning comes as the Society of Acute Medicine warns that the health service in England is experiencing “winter-like pressures”.
Medics said doctors were treating “vast numbers” of people with non-Covid illnesses as well as many attending hospital with severe coronavirus symptoms.
The NHS is already dealing with the lasting impact of Covid - including a backlog of demand from patients - and the Government needs to show its support for those who helped the country through this terrible pandemic.
