Government must make the grade with school return this time - YEP Comment

Education chiefs are calling for more clarity from the Government over the desire to return to ‘normal’. Pic: Shutterstock

Some parents are delighted to see their children back in the classroom, while others face the trepidation of first day nerves.

But this return for the city’s schools after the break is different and education chiefs are calling for more clarity from the Government over the desire to return to ‘normal’.

Concern has been expressed about what will happen when thousands of pupils head back to school - without the structure of bubbles, social distancing and other measures such as mask-wearing - as well as changing guidelines about isolation.

With an increase in cases predicted, there are calls for the Department for Education to make timely decisions about when any additional measures should be triggered.

As pupils try to play catch up it is vital that the DfE heed their mistakes from the lessons of the past year.

They have to make the grade for our pupils’ sakes.