Now, a year or so later, I know why our local councillors and local MP or police or, dare I say, the local papers, don’t know that we are here.

Don’t get me wrong, I am quite sure that around election time we will see our local MP and councillors – they use their GPS on their smartphone to find us – then they will put up little boards telling us who they are and what they can do for us if we vote for them.

Can we believe them? For they don’t know who we are or where to find us now, so they forget us. So I thought, write to the local press.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gipton and Harehills councillors Arif Hussain and Salma Arif at the local election count earlier this year. Picture: James Hardisty

What we have got at this moment is motorbikes and more motorbikes, loud as hell itself, 24/7, seven days a week, week in week out.

One time they roared past a standing police car on the other side of the road and just to make sure that the police had seen them, they turned round and did a wheelie past the police car on their side of the road. Blue light? No!

The yobs are the law here and don’t you forget it.

So again I will ask for a stone, but not with ‘Welcome to Gipton’ but ‘Welcome to Dodge City’.

All the residents are fed up to the back teeth with it.

In my opinion, it’s not if but when something bad will happen.

Roman Rozycki, via email

Got something to say on this topic or another issue? Send your letters to [email protected] or write to The Editor, Readers' Letters, Yorkshire Evening Post, No 1 Leeds, 26 Whitehall Road, Leeds, LS12 1BE.