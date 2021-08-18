Figures shed new light on the number of mental health referrals in Leeds. Picture: PA Wire.

Leeds CCG recorded a 118 per cent increase in referrals for mental health services between February 2020 and March 2021.

And the average number of monthly referrals to ‘urgent crisis care’ rose by an astronomical 419 per cent from 2020-21 compared to 2019-20.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It must be acknowledged that an increase could have been inevitable as people resisted accessing services during the height of the pandemic to ease the burden on the NHS.