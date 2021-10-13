Everyone has a role to play in protecting NHS in Leeds - YEP Comment

'Significant demand for urgent care' at Leeds General Infirmary.

Our National Health Service is in danger of buckling under the strain as we start to head towards the colder Winter months.

The pressure is further heightened by the sheer impact of the pandemic as it continues to support a backlog of demand for patients requiring treatment.

A senior hospital boss has told the Yorkshire Evening Post about the “significant demand for urgent care” at Leeds General Infirmary after one woman claimed she was asked to wait seven hours to see a doctor with her daughter.

Chief operating officer Clare Louise Smith said Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust would “like to encourage people to consider other options such as their GP, pharmacy or the NHS 111 service when possible”.

We all have our role to play in being able to support our NHS to stop it reaching a critical point.