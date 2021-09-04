Dame Fanny Waterman's legacy will live on through piano competition - YEP Comment

Dame Fanny Waterman. Pic: Jonathan Gawthorpe

And, for many of us, the influence of music has helped us through some of the most difficult periods of our lives.

As we begin to emerge from the darkness that has enveloped us during the pandemic we are starting to see green shoots of hope and recovery.

And it is refreshing to see the welcome return of the 20th Leeds International Piano Competition with a new piano trail across the city.

This year’s event will be all the more poignant following the death of the much-loved Dame Fanny Waterman, the founder and President Emeritus of the competition, in December.

Dame Fanny was without a question of a doubt one of our city’s biggest advocates of the love and power of music.

A true musical maestro in every sense.

Her memory and legacy lives on in this fantastic cultural celebration that is sure to hit the right note.