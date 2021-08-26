Dad ordered to tear down summerhouse he built in memory of his dead son - 10 things you said...
A grieving father was left devastated after a housing association demanded he tear down a summerhouse he spent ten months building in memory of his son.
Bruce Clegg, 49, threw himself into the DIY project to cope with the death of son Nathaniel Hemingway-Clegg, 20, from type one diabetes complications.
The 16-square-metre wooden structure cost around £1,750 to build and sits in the back garden of his semi-detached council-owned house.
It is kitted out with a bar named after Nathaniel and features family photos and his favourite Harry Potter memorabilia.
But a neighbour complained about "antisocial behaviour" prompting a site visit from Wakefield District Housing, and he was ordered to tear it down, piece by piece.
Here are 10 things you said about this story:
Tom TJ Jones: "Leave the poor man alone. He's lost enough."
Linda Dooley: "So sad leave it be it's not necessary to remove have some heart wont hurt to leave it be it's there for a purpose of a life time memories."
Paula Beckitt: "Absolutely ridiculous it’s not hurting anyone it’s truly pathetic."
Bev Freeman: "Sorry to hear he has to take it down. Could he make a smaller memorial so his neighbours are happier. A bar seems to be the issue."
Andy Harris: "Having read the article it was declared unsafe and too close to fence otherwise I'm sure they would have just issued a nuisance order."
Mole Collins: "Leave the man alone with his thoughts, just for once show a bit of compassion."
Michael Taylor: "I'm not unsympathetic but if you will build on council property without their permission what do you expect? It's hardly like he's just erected a greenhouse."
Jeff Holroyd: "That’s bars really neat, they should let him keep it."
Mandy Smith: "Unfortunately, as sad as it is, even if he owned his own property, he would need to abide by the planning permission/building regs of the local council. I would imagine that there are even more restrictions as the property is council or housing association owned- some have such severe restrictions you can’t even change internal doors or have to get permission to change kitchen cupboards, etc. Perhaps the people who did a site visit could advise him of the exact size and all the ins and outs that he would need to abide by to get a similar construction built in order to pass all the regulations."
Lynne Atkinsonwas Clappison: "It's an eyesore and a bar, so I'm assuming the anti social behaviour comes from people getting drunk and loud."