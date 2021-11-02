COP26: Time to stop talking and start acting on climate change - YEP Comment

Now is the time to stop talking and to start acting on war on climate change. Pic: Tony Johnson

The warning from Prime Minister Boris Johnson was heard loud and clear as he urged world leaders that they would be judged with “bitterness and resentment” by future generations if they fail to tackle global warming.

Around 120 heads of state and government are attending the world leaders’ summit at the start of the Cop26 talks, where countries are under pressure to increase action in the next decade to tackle dangerous warming.

In a series of stark speeches, the leaders including US President Joe Biden, India’s Narendra Modi and German chancellor Angela Merkel were urged to act for the sake of future generations.

It is clear that Cop26 is not going to signal the end of climate change nor will it provide all of the solutions to this global problem.

But the agreements that start to come out of Glasgow will determine the future for our young people in the war on climate change.