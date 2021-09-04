Leeds United Supporters' Trust: International break gives us the chance to catch an early breath

England’s Kalvin Phillips battles for the ball during Thursday’s World Cup qualifier at the Puskas Arena. Picture: Getty Images

The season feels as though it has only just started and already we’ve reached an international break... although after that game against Burnley a break might not be the worst thing.

The physicality with which Dyche’s side play became very apparent early on and continued for the full 90 minutes.

Our players, of course, were more than up for the challenge, and stood up to the test to win a point.

While international breaks can quite often feel like an irritating interruption of the season, on this occasion there is something to look forward to as Patrick Bamford has been called up to the England squad for the first time. Any Leeds fan will tell you how well deserved this accolade is, as Bamford has improved an incredible amount under Bielsa and become one of the best strikers in English football.

It was also great to see Kalvin Phillips recognised for his fantastic performances for England this year as he was voted 20/21 England Player of the Year.

With more than 40,000 votes it’s possible that we Leeds fans may have had something to do with him winning the award, but after watching his contribution at the Euros this summer it can’t be said that the award isn’t deserved.

As the transfer window came to a close, a ghost was exorcised at Elland Road as, after all this time, we finally secured the signature of Daniel James. While this late addition to the squad came as something of a surprise this window, after all the drama of two-and-a-half years ago, it feels good to see Bielsa finally secure the services of a player it’s clear he has great admiration for.

We’ve seen at first hand the way that Bielsa transforms virtually every player he coaches, and the prospect of the player James could be with his fair share of murderball sessions under his belt will be terrifying for opposition teams.

We have to give a thank you to Micky P Kerr for his talk ‘Has Capitalism Stolen Football?’ on football ownership and the way modern clubs are run which he hosted with us at The Holbeck on Wednesday.

It was great to see some of you there. The event was run on a ‘pay as you feel’ basis, and all proceeds will be donated to Holbeck Moor FC, an inclusive community-based local football club.

If you didn’t manage to make it to the talk in person, but would like to hear more about the people who own the football clubs we love then don’t worry, we made sure to film the whole thing and will be sharing it with you online soon.

