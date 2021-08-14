Leeds United Supporters' Trust: Finally, we're back - and we'll all be at Elland Road together

After a packed pre-season, it's time for the real thing - Leeds kick off the new Premier League season against Manchester United this weekend.

And finally, we’re back.

Even after a summer as busy as this one, where Kalvin Phillips came away with a Euros runner up medal, it feels good to get back to domestic football.

That vacant feeling that the weekends have in the close season is no more, and this season it perhaps means more than ever as – for the first time in a long time – we will all be back at Elland Road together.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Before that though, there is the small matter of a trip to Old Trafford to be settled. These days are what we came back to the Premier League for, opening our new season with a fixture that means more than most.

This match last season was a low point in an otherwise joyful time, and hopefully won’t be repeated.

The highs and lows are what we live for as Leeds fans though and regardless of what happens, it’s going to be lively.

Bielsa never fails to put on a show, and we have every confidence that we’re in for another entertaining and successful season.

It is also well worth keeping in mind that as home games return, so too will collections from LUFC food bank.

More details on where exactly they will be and what items you can donate will be shared soon, and we will be sure to keep you informed.

We have also heard your concerns in the past week over ticketing issues such as re-sellers and idea of loyalty for home games.

With such high demand for tickets and the vast range of situations Leeds fans find themselves in, it is impossible to find a solution that perfectly suits everyone.

However, you can be sure that we will always be raising the concerns of our members with the club and trying to find the best possible outcomes.

Additionally, we saw the club announce their partnership with Socios and hear your concerns on that too.

While it isn’t the Trust’s place to vet the commercial partnerships of the club, it was clear that on this occasion further explanation for the fans was required.

If you would like more details and to understand our opinion of the deal in full, you can find our statement on the topic on our website.

This Friday also saw the launch of the new ALAW lager at The Old Peacock, available to buy both at the bar in person and on the new ALAW/Old Peacock webshop at www.theoldpeacock.co.uk.

Leeds United Supporter’s Trust members will be receiving a discount code for 10 per cent off when you order online, so if you fancy trying a new lager be sure to give it a go. Adding your own voice to the Trust’s work is easy.

Visit our new website at www.lufctrust.com and you can become a member for just £10 per year.