Leeds United Supporters Trust: Euros has shown just how far Kalvin Phillips has come on biggest stage

Pic: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

In case you haven’t heard, there’s a pretty big match on tomorrow. England face Italy in the final of the European Championships and, most likely, it will be none other than our very own Yorkshire Pirlo running the engine room in midfield. It would be impossible to overstate how proud we are of Kalvin and the role he has played in England’s tournament.

Imagine being told prior to Bielsa’s arrival that Kalvin would make this kind of progress over the next three seasons, from midtable Championship struggles to European Championship hero. This tournament has offered a chance to show just how far Kalvin has come on the biggest stage, and he’s taken hold of it with both hands.

With that being said, there’s one game left to play yet, and we at the Trust along with Leeds fans all across the world will be right behind Kalvin and the rest of Southgate’s squad, willing them to take it that one step further and make history.

It’s been a week of action closer to home too as the transfer market has begun to liven up at Elland Road. First and foremost, we have to say goodbye to another of our promotion heroes in Ezgjan Alioski. On and off the field, Gjanni was one of the most energetic players we have ever seen at Leeds United. One can only imagine how much quieter Thorp Arch feels in his absence.

As is often the way however, with one door closing another has opened, and through it walks our newest signing Junior Firpo. A promising young left-back whose career stalled somewhat at Barcelona as he struggled to displace the ever present Jordi Alba. Full of potential and with something to prove, Firpo seems like exactly the kind of character that Bielsa always manages to get the best out of and we can’t wait to see how he does in a Leeds shirt.

And what’s more, news this week suggests that we’ll most likely be able to see how he does in person as it was announced that from the 19th of July maximum attendance at sports venues will be permitted. Seeing a full to capacity Elland Road once again is something we’ve been looking forward to since the start of the first lockdown last year and signifies another huge step back towards normality.

And if you can’t wait that long for a Leeds United related day out then how about a trip around all the new LUFC murals in and around the city? Our new mural guide can be found at murals.lufctrust.com and provides the locations of all the artwork along with background information and of course, the nearest pub.

Adding your own voice to the Trust’s work is easy. Visit our new website at www.lufctrust.com and you can become a member for just £10 per year.