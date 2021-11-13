Leeds United Supporters' Trust: Breather from league as players jet off to internationals

After a shaky start, the performance the side put on against Leicester was one of the first real signs that there is more to come from the squad this season.

Despite only coming away with a point, we looked so much more like the team we have come to love under Marcelo Bielsa and could have taken more from the game.

With a tough run of games on the horizon we will need to carry forward the momentum we have started to build, hopefully picking up more steam as players begin to return from injury and strengthen the squad.

Kalvin Phillips continue to shine for England as well as Leeds United.

On the topic of players returning from injury, a special mention has to go to Adam Forshaw after his performance on Saturday which well and truly announced his return to the squad.

Forshaw’s return has been so exceptional that even Bielsa himself has said that he didn’t feel it would be possible to recover from such a devastating long-term injury and put in performances of the quality we saw against Leicester.

For now though, we enter another international break and once again see our players jet off to represent their countries.

Among the most notable is Phillips’s return to the England squad and Rodrigo being called up by Luis Enrique to represent Spain once again.

Raphinha will also be hoping to continue his explosive entry onto the international stage with Brazil.

The recent changes to the ownership structure at the club are also worth drawing attention to as the San Francisco 49ers have once again increased their ownership stake in the club, now up to 44 per cent.

While of course the figures have remained private, this should mean a cash injection into the club and fuels further speculation about what the future may hold in the Leeds United boardroom.

This week at the Trust we announced that our annual meeting will be held on December 8 at 7pm via Zoom.

If you are a member of the Trust and would like to attend the meeting you can register for your place on our website at lufctrust.com as well as find more details on the annual meeting.

All of us at the Trust would like to take the time to offer our condolences to the family and friends of Tricia Ryder who sadly passed away this week.

Tricia was a long-time selfless volunteer at Leeds Fans Foodbank, regularly turning up on matchdays to collect and help others, she will be sorely missed.

