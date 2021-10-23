Leeds United Supporters' Trust: Bielsa, Revie and Wilkinson honoured in mural project

The less said about the performance on the pitch last week, the better.

Despite the fact that key players were missing, the game at Southampton was still far below the standard we have come to expect under Bielsa.

As always, however, the Premier League moves on quickly and offers plenty of chances to set right what has gone wrong. On this occasion, that next opportunity comes in the form of Wolves at home, an opponent we had a tough time against last season and who we’ll be hoping to beat this time around.

Members of the Supporters' Trust at the new mural's unveiling.

Off the pitch, we have had a much brighter week as our latest mural project was finally completed. It was wonderful to be able to host the official unveiling yesterday, and to see so many friendly faces there.

The piece can be seen on the side of the Yorkshire Rose pub in Guiseley, depicting three managers who guided Leeds to promotion in Don Revie, Howard Wilkinson and, of course, Marcelo Bielsa.

Three men who will forever be a part of our club’s history.

Our murals always aim to celebrate Leeds United heroes past and present, and this piece certainly achieves that goal.

Phil Harris, the artist who created the piece, has done an incredible job. We also extend our thanks to West Yorkshire Electrical, who helped us to fund the project, along with those at the Yorkshire Rose pub who offered up the side of their building for the mural.

We will, of course, be continuing with our mural project as we try to bring artwork to as many communities in and around Leeds as we possibly can. All of us at the Trust take immense pride in the fact that we can bring artwork of this quality to public spaces where it can be enjoyed by so many people while they go about their day.

This week we also heard the concerns from many of you that seven of our games over the Christmas period have been moved for broadcast. In addition to this, the Premier League have regularly been missing their own self-imposed deadlines for the announcement of fixture changes.

This is something we have been in contact with the Football Supporter’s Association about as we agree with the perspective of many fans that the sheer amount of changes, and the way in which they are announced, has a negative effect on fans who regularly attend matches.

We will be sure to keep you updated on any news we receive regarding this issue.

Adding your own voice to the Trust’s work is easy. Visit our new website at www.lufctrust.com and you can become a member for just £10 per year.