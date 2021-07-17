In Leeds We Trust: Our Yorkshire Pirlo knows that he will be back

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Our return to the top flight confirmed by Huddersfield Town of all teams, an unexpected victory for a local rival bringing unbridled joy to an entire fanbase with one of the most joyous days in our recent memory.

How many of you can remember where you were and who you were with on that day? As that second goal went in to all but confirm the actualisation of two seasons worth of hard work. Days later the Championship title was ours and a haunting playoff semi-final heartbreak had been exorcised.

We’ve learnt over the years as Leeds fans not to get too excited, to always treat success with suspicion and not allow ourselves to be burned by false hope. But over the course of that weekend, when we knew it could no longer be taken away from us, 16 years worth of pent up excitement was released all at once.

And now, a year later, with a successful Premier League season under our belt we still feel the lingering buzz of that excitement. For the first time in a long time Leeds United have a squad of players, and a manager, that have earned back some of that trust and given us the license to look forwards again.

As Kalvin Phillips returns from the Euros after having put in some incredible performances but falling at the final hurdle, and with the prospect of a World Cup on the horizon next year, its easy to draw parallels to that first season with Bielsa at Leeds and how it ended.

Kalvin knows better than most how to make the step from just missing out to taking it over the line. That might well be the reason he kissed that runners up medal when others didn’t, and that he chose to stay and watch Italy lift the trophy with Jordan Henderson.

Because our Yorkshire Pirlo knows that he - and England - will be back.

But for now, we’ve got a sophomore season to tackle. With fans a back in the stadiums, a few new additions and a couple of departures to make room the squad will be coming back stronger than ever, hungry to repeat last season’s success and to push on for more.

We at the Trust would also like to extend our condolences to the loved ones of former player Mick Bates who sadly passed away this week. Mick made 191 appearances at Leeds United over a period of 11 years with the club, and will be fondly remembered for years to come.

Adding your own voice to the Trust’s work is easy. Visit our new website at www.lufctrust.com and you can become a member for just £10 per year.