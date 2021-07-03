IN LEEDS WE TRUST: Our Lucas Radebe mural is a perfect symbol of inclusivity and diversity in the city

His performance in midfield against such a strong German side is something that we will remember for years to come, as Kalvin seeks to make history with England.

Kalvin has no doubt established himself as a modern Leeds United hero, but this week at the Trust we have had our minds on one of our past heroes as our latest mural project was completed. The hero in question is none other than ‘The Chief’ himself, Lucas Radebe.

The mural was fully funded by Fans for Diversity, a joint project of the Football Supporter’s Association and the Kick it Out campaign to celebrate diversity in football with the goal of ensuring that regardless of age, race, faith, sexuality, gender identity or disability, every fan feels welcome as part of the football community.

In our application for the mural’s funding the Trust explained the incredible educational and anti-racism work that Lucas performed while he was in Leeds. We felt that Lucas was a perfect symbol for inclusivity and diversity in the city and were delighted to hear that Fans for Diversity agreed and offered to fund the project.

The mural is in Chapel Allerton on Potternewton Lane, on the side of Sweeney Todd Barbers where Lucas would go to have his hair cut while he was at Leeds. The Barbershop’s owner Richard Dwyer became good friend of Lucas’ during this time, describing him as a “true gentleman”, and as such was very happy to see him celebrated on the side of his building.

We are immensely proud of the design by artist Adam Duffield, also known as Meds-One, featuring the South African flag along with an iconic image of Radebe. It also features two straplines, one of Radebe’s nickname ‘the Chief’ given to him by Leeds fans, and another of a quote from former South African president Nelson Mandela whose words when he met Lucas were “This is my hero.”

Any time you meet a Lucas in Leeds you can be fairly certain that their name is an homage to the Chief. In recognition of this, we decided to invite all the members of our Junior Trust along with any other young fans named Lucas to leave their handprint on the mural and sign their name as a symbol of how deep Radebe’s connection to the city goes.

It was wonderful to be able to tell Radebe that his work would be celebrated in this way and to hear from him he was “delighted that this mural will stand as a symbol for the message of inclusivity and diversity in my second home of Leeds. I can’t wait to come and see it in person.”

Adding your own voice to the Trust’s work is easy. Visit our new website at www.lufctrust.com and you can become a member for just £10 per year.