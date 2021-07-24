IN LEEDS WE TRUST: Helping the club find a well balanced solution to the away ticket policy

Leeds United Supporters' Trust donated a defibrillator to Wortley Football Club.

Only three weeks left now until the return of the Premier League as we try to continue to build from a successful first season back in the top flight.

Before that though we have friendlies against clubs from Guiseley to Ajax to think about. The squad are back at Thorp Arch working hard to get into shape for the frenetic style of football we have come to love under Bielsa. We’d like to think that one of those tough pre-season days was made a little easier for Raphinha as he was presented with our Paul Madeley player of the season award for his incredible performance over his first season with us at Leeds.

This week saw many of the other pre-season formalities out of the way with the launch of the new home kit for the upcoming season. Additionally the club welcomed another new signing in highly rated youngster Lewis Bate from Chelsea. While its likely Bate will get his gametime with the under-23s initially there were many big clubs fighting for his signature and it wouldn’t be a huge surprise if we saw him going after first team minutes in the very near future.

Last Thursday the Trust had the pleasure of presenting the defibrillator we had donated to Wortley Football Club. In the wake of Christian Eriksen’s collapse on the pitch at the Euros we wanted to ensure that our local grassroots teams were more well protected from a similar occurrence and were very happy to be able to do that for Wortley who some of you may know was the former club of our very own Kalvin Phillips.

It was wonderful to hear how the club had grown over the last 7-8 years through such hard work and dedication from those involved, offering great opportunities to so many young children in the community. Trust board members Gill Ward and Mark Roberts had a fantastic time meeting Wortley club chairman Stuart Haley for the presentation as well as Secretary Ian Thackray and Treasurer Deborah Haley. We wish the club all the best for the upcoming season.

The Trust were also happy to be a part of the Supporter’s Advisory Board reviewing the club’s changes to away ticket policy. After the upset following the initially proposed changes we are glad to have been a part of helping the club find a more well balanced solution. As always the Trust will continue to do our absolute best to protect the interests of all of our members and ensure your voice is heard on club issues.

Adding your own voice to the Trust’s work is easy.

