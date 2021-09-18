City's hospices are a light in the darkest of times - YEP Comment

No-one wants to ever have to call upon them.

By Joseph Keith
Saturday, 18th September 2021, 4:45 am
Wheatfields Hospice in Headingley provides vital care.

But, in a family’s hour of need, our city’s hospices are there.

Their care, expert advice, facilities and genuine kind-hearted nature shine through in the darkest of times.

The hospice cared for Jamie’s dad, Darryl, in his final days before his death in 2013.

And Jamie, a hospice ambassador, is now preparing to run the London Marathon with other charity supporters to help recoup vital funds the hospice has lost during the pandemic.

“They must care for thousands of people like my dad, but they make everyone feel special and individual,” he said, speaking about the staff.

The pandemic has brought with it untold challenges for hospices in Leeds, whose funding was slashed almost overnight.

And it is only through donations that their kind-hearted care continue.