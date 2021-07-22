City should be proud over rising foster carer numbers in Leeds - YEP Comment

Leeds really prides itself on being a Child Friendly City. Pic: Shutterstock

After being parted from those we love for long periods - or sadly for those who have lost loved ones during this terrible pandemic - our families have never been so important.

Now that we are finally reunited we’ve all hugged our families that little bit tighter and no longer take the small things for granted.

But, sadly, there are those who are in need of a family of their own and during the pandemic the number of people in Leeds wanting to become foster carers increased by a fifth.

And it comes at a time when the important work of carers and those who support them has never been more challenging.

Leeds really prides itself on being a Child Friendly City.

It is a testament to the compassion of people right here in our city that they are willing to open not only their doors, but also, their hearts to those young people - who need them the most during this tough time.