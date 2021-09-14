The decision means that around three million children could be eligible for the jab and comes despite the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) deciding not to recommend mass vaccination of 12 to 15-year-olds.

It is expected the vaccinations will be given through schools as soon as possible.

The Government has confirmed children aged 12 to 15 will be offered Covid-19 vaccinations, subject to parental consent. Picture: Simon Hulme

In their advice to the Government, the UK’s CMOs said they were recommending vaccines on “public health grounds” and it was “likely vaccination will help reduce transmission of Covid-19 in schools”.

We asked readers on our Facebook page whether they would be providing parental consent for their children to get vaccinated. Here's what you said...

Frances Dine: "My 13-year-old is in the vulnerable category and had hers nearly four weeks ago now."

Yvonne Harris: "Not a chance will I be allowing it. They’re kids – let them be."

Daniel Richardson: "No, we spoke with our children and they do not wish to have it. Both have had the virus anyway."

Samantha McConnell: "Absolutely not, I honestly don’t understand why any parent would do this! It’s nuts!"

Carolyne Kemp: "I don’t have children in that age group. If I did, they would be at the front of the queue."

Emma Sheffield: "Yes, I’ve left it up to my child to decide for himself and he wants to have it."

Sarah Jayne Taylor-Vaughan: "No. We’ve had it, our body has natural immunity. It doesn’t stop you passing on the virus anyway."

Stefan C Gould: "I’ll give them consent if they want it. I’ll have a sit-down conversation with them about the pros and cons of the vaccine."

Carol Brown: "Not at all. Just no need. Leave the kids alone."

Becky Riter: "My 14-year-old has been fully vaccinated since July.️ My advice, talk to your kids’ doctor instead of random strangers."

