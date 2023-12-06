Canon Hilary Barber: I'm very concerned about the future of the BBC

One of the things about living on this island has been the freedoms that we enjoy, especially we when look around the world. One such freedom is that of the press and journalism.

Investigative journalism will simply disappear altogether because the resources have been withdrawn. Photo: Getty Images

By Canon Hilary Barber, Vicar of Halifax Minster

Whilst much of the press in the UK seems right of centre politics, it’s a freedom I would always uphold.

I’ve always been impressed by the independent voice of the BBC and not only for its film and drama, but especially its news output. The day begins with Radio 4 and the Today programme, and the day ends with Newsnight. The rest of the day is usually spent working – certainly away from the television or radio.

During the Second World War, and in the years subsequently, the BBC World Service, has been the most reliable news outlet across the world, loved and valued by millions working and living in all kinds of circumstances, in search of the news and of the truth. Very often this was the only news that could be relied upon, as well as providing coverage of sport around the world, giving people hope who found themselves in some very difficult places.

Local Radio has been a feature of the BBC for many years: I grew up with BBC Radio Cambridge, and in recent years living here in West Yorkshire, BBC Radio Leeds.

It was always the local BBC radio when the snow came, and schools were listed that were closed, as a child one listened, always hoping that you were going to have a day off school to play in the snow! Nowadays, it tends to be finding out if the M62 is clear or gridlocked.

Local radio has always championed localism, focusing on those things that are happening close to where you might live.

Tomorrow BBC Radio Leeds will be in the Piece Hall and I’m going for a chat with my good friend Gayle Lofthouse, about what’s happening in the Minster throughout December.

Some of you may remember that last year during Lent I co-hosted the breakfast show with Andrew Edwards one Saturday morning. Andrew had hosted the Saturday and Sunday breakfast show for many years, covering many stories and drawing the people of West Yorkshire together. Andrew was everything the BBC stands for, highly professional, politically neutral, and creative.

I’ve watched Newsnight since I was a teenager, and this has influenced my interest in politics and independent journalism. I used to love the way Jeremy Paxman could interrogate almost anyone, and bring down a peg or two some big egos!

Recent reporting of the Israel Gaza human tragedy, has been very interesting to watch. Some of the footage has been brutally painful to watch, but then war is always brutal and painful?

The ongoing investigation into some of the complaints into the NHS be it the delivery of maternity across many Trusts, the management issues at the University Hospital Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust, or the latest political shenanigans, all uncovered by BBC investigation journalists.

I’m very concerned about the future of the BBC. Do I think they are perfect – of course not. Do they sometimes make mistakes – of course they do. Do I think sometimes they are unfair and give certain people oxygen that I object too – of course they do. But we are in serious danger in losing of the great British institutions that has been admired around the world for many many years.

The substantial cuts over the last decade is now resulting in redundancies left right and centre, programming significantly reduced, and highly experienced media personnel simply walking away. Investigative journalism will simply disappear altogether because the resources have been withdrawn.