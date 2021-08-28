Burley Banksy BT mural row was victory for people power in Leeds - YEP Comment

Just one of Burley Banksy's artworks in Leeds.

The striking murals, which encapsulate the pride and passion of Leeds, were daubed on broadband cabinets and electricity boxes by our very own Burley Banksy.

His designs ranged from celebrations of Leeds United right through to dedications to the fantastic NHS workers for their efforts during the height of the pandemic.

But a fierce row broke out after Openreach, the division of BT that maintains telephone boxes, had said Burley Banksy did not apply for the correct permissions to paint its cabinets.

And that pride and passion for our city saw people unite - regardless of their support for the Beautiful Game or not - to campaign to bring back Andy McVeigh’s street art.

The company has now given him the green light to keep painting its boxes in Leeds.

It is something that has drawn division but let’s not forget - we’re all, Leeds aren’t we?