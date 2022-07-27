The 2022 event launches in Leeds on Thursday, and the games will see teams from hospitals across the UK come together to compete in a medley of sports.

The event is organised on behalf of Transplant Sport.

The charity’s aim is to raise awareness of the need for organ donation, encourage transplant recipients to lead active lifestyles and show appreciation for donors.

Transplant doctor and Transport Sport chairman Paul Harden

Transplant doctor and Transport Sport chairman, Paul Harden, said: “It’s time: time to cycle, run, swim, pick up your racquet, throw a dart; time to do your thing at the British Transplant Games, back after three long years in Leeds this month.

“COVID-19 has impacted anxiety, fear and isolation to so many clinically vulnerable transplant recipients over the last two years and stopped us celebrating the gift of life.

"We are delighted to welcome back the largest and oldest Transplant Games in Europe with a huge Yorkshire welcome to all transplant recipients, living donors and donor families of all ages this July.

"It is a very special Games to show we can all return to our normal lives despite COVID-19 and once again demonstrate through sport and friendship the life changing and saving impact of organ donation and transplantation.

“Come and see the power of organ donation for yourself at events over four days in Leeds from July 28th to 31st. Cheer on the athletes, learn about their incredible fight against organ failure, be part of a very special British Transplant Games.